Jennifer Lea Short and Javier Murietta were sentenced in Bartow Superior Court Tuesday morning after being convicted of child molestation.

A young woman testified that the abuse occurred when she was 11 years old. She said that Short was paid $100 to take her to Murietta’s home. In a separate case, the victim said that Short’s boyfriend raped her when she was 12 resulting in a pregnancy.

Both Short and Murietta were found guilty of one count of child molestation. Each received a 20-year sentence, 19 years to serve incarcerated and credit for one year already served in the Bartow County jail. Both have minor children but cannot be around children under the age of 18.

From WBHF radio