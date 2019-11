Dalton Hays Cagle, 26 of Armuchee, was arrested this week after he allegedly pulled a gun on a 22 year-old woman in front of children.

Reports added that Cagle was recorded saying he was going to throw his children from the home and proceed to stomp their heads.

The incident occurred at a home on Southern Woods Drive.

Cagle is charged with aggravated assault, two counts terroristic threats and acts and third degree cruelty to children.