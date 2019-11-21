Two Romans, Shameka Laree Johnson, 24, and Davon Kenshawn Pullum, was arrested this week after a high speed chase on Deer Run and Elliot Drives.

Reports said that officers attempted to stop Pullum after running two stop signs. It was at that point Pullum sped away reaching speeds of over 100 mph.

Officers added that Pullum nearly struck another vehicle head on while attempting to Flee.

The men were later found at the Sunrise Inn. A search resulted in police finding multiple Ecstasy tablets, a digital scale and and foil used for packaging drugs.

Both are charged with possession of marijuana.

Pullum is also charged with possession of marijuana and attempting to elude.