A nurse practitioner at Floyd Medical Center, Jennifer Elyse Holdbrooks, 30 of Rome was arrested Wednesday after police said they found her in possession of a large amount of meth that was intended to be distributed.

Reports said that a search at her home on Greenleaf Trail led the Metro Drug Task Force to find a bag of suspected methamphetamine next to a toilet in the bathroom. Officers added that it appeared as if Holdbrooks flushed the remainder of the meth down the drain.

Officers also located marijuana and a gun inside the home.

Authorities went on to state that children were present and near the drugs in the home.

Holdbrooks is a nurse practitioner for Floyd Pediatrics.

Holdbrooks is charged with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, felony tampering with evidence, possession of marijuana, possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony and reckless conduct.