Timothy Van Smith, 56, Elizabeth Marie Smith, 41, and Cecil Augustus Priebe, 34, all of Rome, were arrested at a home on Bollen Drive following the execution of a search warrant.

Reports said that officers located methamphetamine, marijuana, Dentromphtamine tablets, a glass smoking device and multiple handguns.

Officers stated that Priebe gave them a fake name while being questioned. He was also found in possession of meth and a syringe.

Both Smiths are charged with possession of meth, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug related objects and felony theft by receiving stolen property.

Priebe is charged with possession of meth, possession of drug related objects, giving false information to police, and probation violation.