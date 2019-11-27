Maurice Ladell Strozier Jr, 37 of Rome, was arrested in Rome after reports said he was found in possession cocaine, ecstasy, marijuana,scales, pipes and a Smith and Wesson SD40.

Reports said that Strozier was found with the drugs while being detained for a traffic stop at a location on Hobson Way.

Officers stated that Strozier was pulled over for a window tint violation.

Strozier is charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of drug related objects, possession of a gun during the commission of a felony, felony obstruction, window tint violation and driving on a suspended license.