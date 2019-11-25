Marion Danielle Jones, 35 of Silver Creek, was arrested this week after reports said she stole a 2001 Ford Explorer from a location on Martha Berry Highway.

That same day, reports said that Jones stole $666 worth of items from Walmart.

Police went on to say that she was captured after allegedly shoplifting from Walgreens on Martha Berry Blvd.

Authorities stated that she was captured after attempting to steal cosmetics valued at $415.77.

When questioned by police she allegedly gave police a fake name.

Jones is charged with felony theft by shoplifting, shoplifting, giving false information to police and motor vehicle theft.