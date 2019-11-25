Christopher Paul Chapman, 33 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said he was found in possession of a stolen vehicle.

A search of the Chapman led police to find a glass pipe containing suspected methamphetamine.

Chapman then proceeded to give officers a fake name in an attempt to mislead officers.

After arriving at the jail, police said they found him in possession of seven pills that is believed to have been Diazepam.

Chipman is charged with theft by receiving stolen property, possession of meth, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, crossing the guard line with drugs, possession of drug related objects and giving false information to police.