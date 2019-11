Ginger Renee Doan, 44 of Silver Creek, was arrested this week after reports said she slashed another woman’s tires during an altercation at her home on Donahoo Road.

Reports said that after arresting Doan she was found with a suspected meth pipe at the jail.

Doan is charged with possession of meth, possession of drug related objects, criminal trespass and crossing a guard line with drugs.