According to Georgia State Patrol reports 53 year-old Kimberly Ann Chambers, of Cartersville, was killed this week after she was struck by a Toyota Carolla while she was walking along Highway 20 just east of I75.

Reports said that the accident occurred just before Midnight Saturday.

The driver of the Carolla told troopers that she did not see Chambers but heard the impact.

The report states that the investigation determined by vehicle damage, driver’s statements, vehicle debris, and pedestrian final rest, revealed that Chambers was improperly walking in the roadway and was struck by the front of the Corolla.

Chambers was on a poorly lit section of the roadway and was wearing dark clothing.

She was reportedly leaving her job at the Waffle House when the accident occurred. She was pronounced deceased at Cartersville Medical.

