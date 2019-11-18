Ashley Michelle McGinnis, 26 of Cartersville, was jailed in Rome after reports said she was found speeding and driving under the influence of drugs.

Reports said that McGinnis was clocked at driving 72 mph in a 55 zone on State Route 1 near Booze Mountain Road.

After pulling over, police said they found a glass pipe containing suspected meth, an open bottle of Brandy, and marijuana inside the vehicle.

McGinnis is charged with possession of meth, possession of drug related objects, possession of marijuana, open container, speeding and DUI.