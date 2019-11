Seconda Diane Peyton, 46 of Rome, was arrested this week at the Waffle House on Highway 411 after authorities said she attempted to get food thought a deceptive manner.

Reports said that Peyton allegedly attempt to deprive the Waffle House out of $17.53 worth of food.

Peyton then began to use vulgar language and threatened to do violence to the Waffle House.

Peyton is charged with theft of services and public drunkenness.