Edith Scoffield, 35 of Cedartown, was arrested in Rome after reports said she stabbed a 30 year-old man in the hand at a home on Georgia Avenue.

Reports said that the knife went though the victim’s hand, which resulted in severe bleeding.

Police said that they found Scoffield in possession of three Hydrocodone pills in her purse after arriving at the Floyd County Jail.

Scoffield is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a schedule II controlled substance.