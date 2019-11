Martina Michelle Chambers, 35 of Rome, was arrested at the Royal Inn on Martha Berry Blvd after reports said she was found with two bags of meth, Hydrocodone and suspected heroin.

Reports added that officers found a glass smoking device in the room.

Chambers is charged with two counts possession of meth, three counts possession of a controlled II substance, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, drugs not in original container and possession of drug related objects.