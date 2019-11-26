Willie James Lee Jr, 45 of Cedartown, was jailed after a traffic stop on Chateau Drive in Rome led police to find numerous drugs.

Reports said that after pulling Lee over for having no taillight it was discovered that he was a fugitive from Alabama.

A search of Lee led officers to find meth, marijuana and a controlled substance.

Lee is charged with possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects, possession of a controlled substance, drugs not in original container, fugitive from justice and no tag light.