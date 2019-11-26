One man was charged with armed robbery and the other was charged with probation violation. According to a press release from the Cartersville Police Department, the incident occurred on Tuesday morning at approximately 9:58 a.m. The alleged suspect, Tabori Talley of Mountain Chase Drive, Cartersville entered the Marathon Gas Station at 1139 North Tennessee Street, indicated he had a firearm and demanded money from the cash register. The suspect fled the scene with an unknown amount of cash taken from the register drawer. Within 5 minutes of the robbery, the suspect was located by Cartersville Police at his residence. He was apprehended without incident. Police also located and arrested Jerbontay Cameron. He is wanted on a probation violation through the City of Cartersville. No one was injured during the incident.

Tabori Talley of Mountain Chase Drive was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery.

Jervontay Cameron of Mountain Chase Drive wanted through the Cartersville Police for Probation Violation and Bartow County for Probation Violation.

From WBHF radio