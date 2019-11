Jonathan Carl Staley, 37 of Austin, Texas, was arrested at The Depot Rome Liquor and Tobacco on 2nd Avenue this week after he was found sleeping in a vehicle with “pile of feces” was located near him.

Reports said that officers found Staley with his pants unbuttoned and belt undone with a strong smell of alcohol coming from him.

Officers added that Staley refused to cooperate with them during their investigation.

Staley is charged with public drunk and loitering.