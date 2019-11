Clara Long, 20 of Lindale, was arrested this week after reports said she attempted to stab another person with a fork.

Reports said that the victim told police that Long made a motion that she was going to stab them with a fork, placing them in fear.

Officers went on to say that when they arrived and took her into custody she grabbed a door frame to prevent herself from being handcuffed.

Long is charged with simple assault and obstruction.