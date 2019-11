William Olon Dellis, 47 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he stole tens of thousands of dollars worth of items from a home on Eastover Drive.

Reports said that Dellis burglarized numerous buildings on the property back on October 4th.

Authorities went on to state that over $50,000 worth of merchandise was stolen.

Dellis is charged with first degree burglary, felony theft by taking, and criminal trespass.