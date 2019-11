An 18 year-old Calhoun man, Emory Ware, was killed on Nov. 10 just before 1:30 a.m. after being struck by a car.

Reports said that Ware was hit as he was walking on Ga. 3 at the intersection of Maddox Chapel Road in Whitfield County.

Georgia State Patrol officials said that the vehicle that struck Ware left the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation conducted by the Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team. The report is not complete.