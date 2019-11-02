Patrick Maurice Remebhir, 30 of Rome, was jailed on South Broad Street after police said they found him with a backpack containing a large amount of marijuana that was individually packaged and a stolen firearm.

Police also found him in possession of two digital scales.

Remebhir is charged with possession of marijuana, distribution of marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of drug related objects and failure to appear.

A 39 year-old Rome woman, Shameka Foster Carter, was also jailed at the scene.

She is charged with possession of a firearm by convicted felon and a brake light violation.