Fredrick Undreau Woods Jr, 27 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he was found with drugs and an open bottle of rum during a traffic stop on East 3rd Street.

Reports stated that officers found a schedule IV controlled drug, marijuana, digital scales and a grinder to go along with an open bottle of rum sitting next to him in the car.

Police said that the traffic stop was initiated after they observed Woods driving at night without his headlights on.

Woods is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug related objects, open containing, driving without insurance, headlight requirement and drugs not in original container.