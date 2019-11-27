Thomas Bernard Kinney Jr, 31 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said they found him in possession of meth, ectasy, and marijuana while pulled over for running a red light and holding a cellphone.

Reports said that the drugs were found in the floorboard of the vehicle.

Officers added that suspected Ecstasy was found in the center cupholder.

Kinney is charged with possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, driving on a suspended license, distracted driving violation, failure to obey traffic device and two counts probation violation.