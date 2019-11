Stephen Lamar Cannon, 50 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said violated a protective order when he threw rocks at a woman’s vehicle, damaging the hood and busting the windshield.

While being escorted by police away from the scene he began to yell obscenities such as “f*** you, you damn b****” while in public.

Cannon is charged with aggravated stalking, disorderly conduct, simple assault and criminal damage to property.