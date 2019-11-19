Rodney Cruz Mitchell, 31 of Rome, was arrested after an altercation on Freeman Ferry Road in which he allegedly pulled out and pointed a gun at two victims while stating “what now mother*****”.

Reports added that Mitchell then proceeded to hit one of the victims in the face, which resulted in a cut to the lip and a bloody nose. He then allegedly shoved a woman, which resulted in an injury to her arm.

Mitchell is charged with two counts aggravated assault, two counts battery, pointing a gun at another, possession of a gun during the commission of a felony.