A homeless 30 year-old Rome man, Alvin Demarcus Garrett,

Garrett is charged with two counts possession, distribution or sale of marijuana and probation violation.

A homeless 30 year-old Rome man, Alvin Demarcus Garrett, was arrested at the intersection of Hardy Avenue and Grover Street after reports said he was found with numerous bags of marijuana.

Reports added that the drugs weighed close to 51 grams.

Garrett is charged with two counts possession, distribution or sale of marijuana and probation violation.