Jonathon Edward Cox, 23 of Rome, was jailed this week after reports said he got into a fight with 2 police officers as they tried to serve a criminal warrant at a home on Smith Road.

Report said that Cox knocked two of their body cameras to the ground, breaking both. He also broke an officer’s iPhone during the altercation.

While searching Cox, police said they found a bag of methamphetamine and a digital scale. The meth weighed 5 grams.

Cox is charged with two counts felony obstruction, possession of drug related objects, two counts interference with government property, possession of meth with intent to distribute and probation violation.