Four Romans, Devon Makai Young, 19, Ahzontaye Tyrek Young, 21, Jarius Ahmir Young, 19, and Bryson Dorrell Moon, 21, were jailed at a home on Calhoun Avenue after police found drugs and paraphernalia during the execution of a search warrant.

Reports said that officers found marijuana in both the toilet and bathtub, numerous grinders, digital scales and baggies.

They are all charged with possession of marijuana, distribution of marijuana, and possession of drug related objects.

Moon is additionally charged with probation violation.

Devon Young and Ahzontaye Young are also charged with tampering with evidence.

Jarius Young is additionally charged with tampering with evidence and probation violation .