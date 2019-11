Derrick Chad Rudeseal, 36 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he placed his hands around the neck of a 29 year-old woman and squeezed.

Reports added that the woman suffered visible injury

The victim also reported that Ruseseal attempted to prevent her from calling 911 for help.

Rudeseal is charged with battery, cruelty to children and obstruction of a person making a 911 call.