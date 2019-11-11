David Lee Griggs, 44 of Plainville, and Kamal Terrynne Bervine were jailed in Rome after they allegedly got into a fight with another person.

Reports stated that the altercation occurred on Walenda Drive.

Police added that Griggs then proceeded to ignore officers commands while being taken into custody.

Reports went on to say that Griggs was found drunk and using profane language.

The victim, a woman, suffered swelling and bruising to the head.

Griggs is charged with public drunk, affray and obstruction.