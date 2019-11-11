Hannah Marie Newberry 33 of Rockmart, was jailed in Rome after police charged her with over 175 drug charges.

Reports said that Newberry was found in possession of 175 schedule IV pills, two schedule II pills, and one schedule I pill, all without a prescription.

Police added that Newberry was found driving a vehicle while under the influence of drugs. She was stopped on Broad Street.

Reports added that Newberry is a LPN at the 5th Avenue Nursing Home. Authorities stated that they believe that the medication belonged to individuals who lived in the nursing home.

Newberry is charged with 175 counts of possession of 175 schedule IV pills, two counts possession of a schedule II pills, and one count possession of a schedule I pill.