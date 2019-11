Jajuan Marquis Hunter, 19 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he repeatedly beat a 17 year-old male in the face.

Reports said that the attack caused the victim to suffer visible swelling and discoloration around his left eye.

The incident occurred at A One Food and Beverage on Burnett Ferry Road.

He is also accused of running away from officers despite commands to stop.

Hunter is charged with battery, obstruction and cruelty to children.