A 37 year-old Lindale man, Anthony Lee Ely Jr, is back in jail after he allegedly went after, and injured, a woman he previously attacked.

Reports said that Ely went to see the woman back on November 7th, grabbed her, and refused to allow her to leave the home. Ely then proceeded to hit the woman in the face, leaving her with facial injuries.

Ely is charged with battery, aggravated stalking and false imprisonment

PREVIOUS – Sept 1 2019

Anthony Lee Ely Jr, 38 of Lindale, was arrested this week after reports he punched a 37 year-old woman in the face causing her tooth to be knocked loose.

The attack occurred at his home on Old Cedartown Road.

Ely is charged with aggravated battery, failure to appear and probation violation.