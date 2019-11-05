A homeless 35 year-old Rome man, Codie Lee Moore, was arrested at the intersection of Shorter Avenue and Burnett Ferry Road after he allegedly placed others in fear of their safety at a home on Woodbine Avenue.

Reports said that Moore acted in a violent and tumultuous manner when he cursed, yelled and charged at others.

After being located, Moore resisted officers when he was told to place his hands behind his back.

Moore is charged with interference with government property, disorderly conduct, obstruction and a seat belt violation.