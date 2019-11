Zora Rosalinda Martinez, 22 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said she slapped and punched her child’s father in the face and head.

Police added that when they arrived on scene Martinez kicked them in the stomach.

Officers added that Martinez appeared to be in an intoxicated condition and was barely able to stand as she was yelling profane language.

Martinez is charged with simple battery, simple battery against a police officer and public drunk.