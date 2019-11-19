Elvis Jesus Gomez, 19 of Rome,

Gomez is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects and contributing to the Delinquency of a minor.

Elvis Jesus Gomez, 19 of Rome, was arrested at the intersection of Sycamore Street and Oakland Avenue after reports said he was found smoking marijuana with two juveniles past curfew.

Reports added that he was found in possession of marijuana and two digital scales.

