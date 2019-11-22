Four Rome women, Dynessa Marchelle King, 25, Morreshea Teresa Bell, 44, Brianna Chared Bell, 21, and Nacosha Alante Shedrick, 27, were arrested at a home on Dodd Blvd following the execution of a search warrant.

Officers stated that they located a large amount of marijuana, digital scale, a grinder and numerous plastic baggies.

Both Bells and King are charged with possession of marijuana, distribution or sale of marijuana and possession of drug related objects.

Shedrick is charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects.