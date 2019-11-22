Torrey Donta Mizell, 50 of Cedartown, was arrested this week after reports said police found him in possession of crack cocaine and digital scales with drug residue on them.

Reports added that Mizell attempted to throw the drugs into the woods in an effort to hide the drugs.

Mizell is also accused of concealing the validation sticker on his license plate.

Mizell is charged with possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects, tampering with evidence and alteration of a license plate.