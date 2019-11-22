Joshua Scott Herndon, 38 of Calhoun, and Bethany Tess Autry, 26 of Cedartown, were arrested at the Royal Inn on Martha Berry Blvd after police said they found a large assortment of drugs packaged for sale.

Reports stated that officers located methamphetamine and digital scales on the floorboard of Autry’s vehicle. Three children were inside the vehicle with the drugs.

Herndon was also found with numerous other bags of meth. An open bottle of Budweiser was also found in the car beside Herndon.

Herndon was also wanted on previous charges after he was found in possession of marijuana and methamphetamine back on November 15th at a home on Oakland Avenue.

Herndon is charged with two counts possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, open container, three counts reckless conduct, possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects.

Autry is charged with possession of meth, three counts reckless conduct, and possession of drug related objects.