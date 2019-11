Patrick Claus Reese, 32 of Flowery Branch, was arrested in Rome after reports said he engaged in a sexually explicit conversation with someone he thought was a 14 year-old child.

Reports added that Reese traveled from Flowerly Branch to Floyd County to meet the child to engage in sexual acts.

Reese is charged with aggravated child molestation and use of computer to entice a minor to commit a felony.