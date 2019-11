Jessica Nichole Shuman, 29 of Rome, and Steve Wayne Culberson Jr, 36 of Rome, were arrested at their home on East 20th Street after Shuman allegedly bit Culberson on the neck.

Reports said that Culberson was left with tooth marks on his neck.

Culberson allegedly then made “physical contact of a provoking nature”.

Shuman is charged with battery.

Culberson is charged with simple battery.