An Aragon man, Ricky Lamar McCullough, 52, who was arrested last month for distributing drugs has been jailed yet again.

Reports said that on October 15th and on September 24th McCullough sold drugs to undercover informants.

On September 24th he is accused of purchasing 75 mcg/h Fentanyl under the direction of the Metro Drug Task Force.

Then on October 15th he is accused of selling Gabaptenin tablets to a cooperating witness.

He is now charged with three counts drugs not in original container, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of a schedule I controlled substance with intent to distribute, distribution of dangerous drugs, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance with intent to distribute, sale of a schedule IV controlled substance and sale of a schedule I controlled substance

PREVIOUS: Ricky Lamar McCullough, 52 of Aragon, was jailed in Rome after reports said that he was found with Roxicet pills while at the Mapco convenience store .

McCullough was also wanted on a list of warrants for his role in despising and distributing drugs around the area.

Warrants state that McCullough sold oxycodone, Tramadol, Fentanyl patches, valium and gabapentin.

McCullough is charged with five counts possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, five counts possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, sale or distribution of a dangerous drug, two counts possession of a Schedule III, IV or IV controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, use of communication facility in commission of a felony, sale of a schedule I or II controlled substance.