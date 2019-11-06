David Lamar Cook, 45 of Rockmart, was arrested in Rome after reports said he went to a woman’s home on Burnett Ferry Road and proceeded to threaten her while in possession of a torch and lighter fluid.

Cook then proceeded to break a window that belonged to the victim.

The incident then became physical when Cook allegedly scratched the woman, leaving visible marks.

Cook is charged with battery, stalking, criminal trespass, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and terroristic threats and acts.