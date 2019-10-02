Brandy Faye Simmons, 34 of Jonesboro, was booked into the Floyd County Jail this week after she allegedly stole a 71 year-old woman’s credit card at Wendy’s in Armuchee and then went on to make charges with it around Rome.

Reports said that Simmons made purchases at the nearby Food Lion, Cookout and then Walgreens.

Between the three locations Simmons allegedly made $447.09 in purchases.

Simmons is charged with three counts financial transaction card fraud, financial transaction card theft, theft by taking and exploitation of the elder.