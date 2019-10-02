Christopher Lee Tucker, 37 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said they led them on a chase after they spotted him driving a stolen vehicle.

Reports said that Tucker damaged the vehicle in the chase after he refused commands to stop.

They added that he proceeded to drive at a high rate of speed though a neighborhood, placing citizens at risk of their safety.

He eventually stopped and was taken into custody.

Tucker is charged with theft by taking a motor vehicle, two counts obstruction, criminal damage to property, fleeing from police, reckless driving, too fast for conditions and probation violation.