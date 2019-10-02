A man convicted of murder in August was sentenced in Bartow Superior Court Monday. In August, Jerry Wayne Bagley, Jr. was found guilty of murder in the second degree and cruelty to children in the second degree. He was found not guilty of malice murder, felony murder, first-degree cruelty to children and aggravated battery – family violence.

Bagley was charged with causing the death of his 3-month-old daughter, Oonah Bagley. The infant died on April 28, 2017. He received a 30-year sentence, 15 years to serve incarcerated and the remainder on probation.

From WBHF radio

PREVIOUS

Jerry Wayne Bagley charged with causing the death of his 11-week old daughter was found guilty of second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to children.

He was found not guilty of malice murder, felony murder, first-degree cruelty to children, felony murder and aggravated battery – family violence.

Bagley Jr., was arrested in February after medical examiners at the GBI ruled the death of his 3-month-old daughter Onnah Noel Bagley in April 2017 to be a homicide due to craniocerebral trauma.



Reports said that Bagley was accused of causing the death of the infant “by rendering said child’s brain, a member of said child’s body, useless, by accelerating and decelerating said child in a manner similar to shaking said child” sometime on or around April 24, 2017, at his residence on Cedar Creek Road.



He is also accused of causing his daughter’s death “by failing to provide immediate medical care for said child who was injured while in the care of the accused.”