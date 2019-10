Linsey Beth Foster, 32 of Rome, was arrested after reports said she threatened to cut her father if she did not get her way.

Reports added that the threats, which occurred at a home on Blacks Bluff Road, occurred in front of two small children.

Police went on to state that Foster then proceeded to damage a gate on the property.

Foster is charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass and terroristic threats and acts.