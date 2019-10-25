Trevelyn Bruce Bradford, 55 of Rome, was arrested this week after he allegedly went into the Big H store on East 12th Street, pulled out a firearm and proceeded to go behind the counter.

Reports stated that Bradford told the clerk that he would kill him.

He then proceeded to walk to Rome Housing Authority property and threaten to kill three police officers and their families

Bradford had previously been banned from all housing authority property.

Bradford is charged with aggravated assault, criminal trespass, four counts terroristic threats and acts and failure to appear.