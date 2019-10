Charles William Jones, 31 of Rome, was jailed this week after reports said she shoved another man off of a porch at a home on Couper Drive.

Reports stated that the victim suffered visible injury in the attack.

Officers went on to state that when they arrived on scene Jones proceeded to slap a flashlight out of their hand.

Jones proceeded to use vulgar and abusive language while in public,

He is charged with battery, simple assault, disorderly conduct and probation violation.