Timothy David Patnode, 35 of Rome, was jailed after he was allegedly spotted shoplifting at the Dollar General on Dean Avenue.

Reports said that Patnode had been previously banned from the store for the same offense.

While being taken into custody police said they found six Klonopin tablets in his pocket.

Patnode is charged with theft by shoplifting, drugs not in original container, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and criminal trespass.